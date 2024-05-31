11 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Katrina Kaif's connection to scenic spots, 6 things we bet you didn't know about Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone’s film

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin's romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani marked 11 years since its release today, on May 31, 2024. The movie garnered critical acclaim for its lively storyline, songs, cast, and everything else. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film still lives rent-free in our heads, and we surely can never get over it.

To commemorate 11 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and to refresh your memories, we have brought out some lesser-known facts about the movie.

6 lesser-known facts about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani wasn't shot in Manali: One of the highlights of the movie is when Bunny, Naina, Avi, and Aditi take a trip to Manali, immersing viewers in the scenic beauty of the location. However according to IANS, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani wasn't filmed in Manali, but in Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam.

2. Katrina Kaif was the first choice for Naina: Reportedly, before approaching Deepika Padukone, the director reached out to Katrina Kaif for the role of Naina. However, due to prior commitments, the actress had to decline.

3. Ranbir Kapoor bribed Ayan Mukerji to kiss Madhuri Dixit's cheeks in Ghagra: During a promotional event for the movie, Ranbir Kapoor admitted that Madhuri Dixit was his first crush and revealed that Ayan Mukerji, his close friend, had actually bribed him to kiss Madhuri Dixit on the cheek in the Ghagra song. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Madhuri Dixit's Mohini was a tribute to her character in Tejaab: Madhuri Dixit won hearts with her performance in the song Ghagra, but did you know that her character's name, 'Mohini,' was actually a tribute to her role of the same name in the movie Tezaab.

5. Deepika Padukone said yes to YJHD without reading the script: During a promotional event, Deepika Padukone confessed that she agreed to do the movie without reading the script. The actress mentioned that she had full faith in Ayan Mukerji and was also excited to work with Ranbir Kapoor.

6. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani was dubbed in Hebrew and released in Israel: According to Firstpost, after the success of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in India, the filmmakers dubbed the movie in Hebrew and released it in Israel. It was the first Indian film to be released in Israel in ten years, following the release of Devdas.

ALSO READ: Zeenat Aman's Show Stopper director rubbishes financial trouble rumors; says 'Payments are cleared'