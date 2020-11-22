On 11th Wedding Anniversary, Shilpa Shetty posts a special message for her 'cookie' Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra marked their 11th wedding anniversary on social media by sharing adorable posts for each other.

and husband Raj Kundra are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary today. The actress has posted a special message for her 'cookie' (as cutely addressed by Shilpa) on social media. The 45-year-old actress posted a loved-up photograph with husband Raj Kundra and the couple is all smiles in the picture and look gorgeous while at it. Shilpa Shetty got married to businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. They are now proud parents of two kids, Viaan and Samisha Raj Kundra.

While sharing the adorable picture, Shilpa wrote, “No filter LOVE The REAL DEAL As we complete 11 years today, I still have eyes only for you (and on you ) Somethings never change What was... STILL IS! Whoa! 11 years and not counting! Happy Anniversary, my Cookie, @rajkundra9 #11on22 #11thAnniversary #husbandwife #love #blessed #gratitude #family #companion.”

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty’s wedding anniversary wish for hubby Raj Kundra here:

On the other hand, Raj Kundra shared a cute animated video on his Instagram handle to wish his wife Shilpa on their 11th wedding anniversary. While sharing the video, he wrote, “I Love you and I will always Love you @theshilpashetty till I die and if there is life after that I will continue to Love you. Happy Anniversary my darling #11years #Anniversary #Eternal #loveyou.” Soon after he posted the video, Shilpa dropped a sweet comment on his post, she wrote, “Awwwwwwwwwwww Lovveee it and lovvvveee youuuuu more Cookie.”

Shilpa and her husband Raj never fail to surprise and delight their fans and always keep them updated about their whereabouts.

Credits :Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

