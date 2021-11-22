12 years and not counting: Shilpa Shetty wishes 'Cookie' Raj Kundra on wedding anniversary with unseen pics

Twelve years ago, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra took the oath to be with each other, in sickness and in health. The two have been together through thick and thin, through multiple highs and lows, and stand to be one of the strongest Bollywood couple. At midnight sharp, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram to post some clicks from her marriage and complimented it with a beautiful heartfelt note.

Check the post here:

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty’s Sunday is all about ‘masking & basking’ with her ‘sonshine’; PIC