12 Years of Kaminey: Chandan Roy Sanyal is thankful to Vishal Bhardwaj for giving him an iconic film like it

Chandan played a character called 'Mikhail' in the action-drama helmed by Bhardwaj, a film that marked a milestone in his career.

Talking about the same, Chandan shared: "'Kaminey' has been a very special part of my life since movies happened for me. It brings back the memories of how the song ('Dhan te nan') became so popular. It was great to have recognition for being in a movie."

"I saw 'Omkara' two years before shooting for 'Kaminey' and I became an even bigger fan of Vishal Bhardwaj. I'll always be thankful to him for giving me such an iconic film in Hindi cinema. I couldn't have asked for a better film," he added.

On the work front, Chandan is all set to feature in the upcoming action-thriller 'Sanak'. Directed by Kanishk Varma, the film also features Vidyut Jammwal, Neha Dhupia and Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra.

