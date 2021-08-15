12 years of Kaminey: Shahid Kapoor celebrates the film that allowed him to express as an actor

If one looks back at ’s earlier movies, he had a boy next door image. Kaminey was one such movie that changed his image completely, and from a cute boy image, we saw Shahid transforming into an angry young man. Well, this Vishal Bhardwaj film clocks 12 years today, and Shahid took to his Instagram story to reminisce this movie.

Shahid Kapoor wrote a long note by sharing a sketch of his character from Kaminey in his Instagram stories. He wrote, “12 years ago this film allowed me to express myself as an actor. Not a face…not a cute boy next door…not that done to death “I’m such a sweet guy good guy please like me” rubbish. My first double role. My first shot at a kamina no holds barred; A straight out performing part.”

Take a look:

Kaminey also starred Jonas alongside Shahid Kapoor, and fans loved this movie and their on-screen pairing.

