12 years of Ra.One: Anubhav Sinha drops BTS pic with Shah Rukh Khan; 'Learned so much from this experience'

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan in a long illustrious career has delivered several iconic films. One such film was Ra.One is a sci-fi superhero film released in 2011. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film also had Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. This year, the film completes 12 years of its release, thus, on the occasion, the director shared a BTS unseen photo from the film shoot.

Anubhav Sinha drops an unseen pic with Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of Ra.One

Today, on October 26, popular director Anubhav Sinha took to his Instagram handle and dropped a BTS photo from the shoot of Ra. One. The photo features him along with Shah Rukh Khan. The two were clicked in a candid moment, seemingly while discussing the shot.

In the photo, while the director is seen standing casually with hands in his jacket’s pocket, SRK is tied to a harness, apparently ready for a shot. Anubhav shared the post along with the caption, “Been twelve years today. Learned so much from this experience. It continues to pay in many ways till date. #Ra.One”

Fans demand the sequel to Ra.One

Minutes after the post was shared, several fans flocked to the comments section heaping praise for the film. While a section of fans also demanded a sequel to the film as he wrote, “Sir once again we want ra one 2”, another fan commented, “Loved it, songs…. Dialogues, your direction, especially Shahrukh sir”

The film at the time of its release couldn’t perform well at the box office; however, more than a decade after several fans opined that the film was ahead of its time. As another fan wrote, “raone ki ahmiyat logon ko 10 saal baad samajh aai”

Anubhav Sinha and Shah Rukh Khan on the professional front

Anubhav Sinha is one of the visionary directors in Bollywood. He is also recognized for directing several critically acclaimed projects like Thappad, Article 15, Mulk, and Bheed amongst others. Earlier this year, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the ace director is backing a love story with Rajkummar Rao and Vaani Kapoor, Bachpan Ka Pyar. Directed by Apurva Dhar, the film will be a small-town love story.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, goes without saying had an eventful year with record-breaking films like Pathaan and Jawan. Currently, the superstar is looking forward to the release of his yet another highly anticipated collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki. The film is confirmed to release later this year on Christmas.

