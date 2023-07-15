12 Years of ZNMD: Farhan Akhtar raises a toast to celebrate love and friendship; WATCH

Today marks the 12th anniversary of the release of Zoya Akhtar's hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. It featured Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol. The film, released in 2011, gained cult popularity for its brilliant portrayal of love, friendship, and the zest for life.

Farhan Akhtar’s instagram tribute to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

To commemorate the occasion, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to express gratitude to the cast and crew for creating a movie that continues to live on and be cherished by fans.

He shared a nostalgic reel on his Instagram account. The reel features multiple shots and short clips from the film, accompanied by the audio of the popular song Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein. The reel, credited to Excel Entertainment, takes viewers on a journey down memory lane, reminding them of the memorable moments and the essence of the film.

His caption read, “On this special day, we raise a toast to 12 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara! Thank you to the remarkable cast and crew for gifting us a film that celebrated love, friendship, and the zest for life."

Fans react to Farhan Akhtar’s post

The post received an overwhelming response from fans. The post was flooded with comments expressing love and reminiscing about the movie. Fans left heart emojis and expressed their affection for the film, with some even sharing the impact it had on their lives. One fan mentioned the powerful scene about self-discovery, stating that it changed their life. ('That scene about “Tum apne liye kya karte Ho”… changed my life.' )

Another commented that Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is the best movie and will forever hold a special place in their heart. ('The best movie ZNMD!!!! Forever in my heart!!')

About the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD), directed by Zoya Akhtar in 2011, is a buddy road comedy-drama film centered around Kabir, Imran, and Arjun. They embark on a three-week road trip to Spain filled with adventure sports and self-discovery. Arjun initially resists joining the trip due to work obligations, while Imran secretly searches for his biological father. The friends confront past conflicts and make new connections during their journey across Costa Brava, Seville, and Pamplona. The film explores themes of friendship, personal growth, and embracing life's experiences.

Farhan Akhtar’s future projects

Farhan Akhtar is set to direct the highly anticipated film, Jee Le Zaraa, featuring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. Reports suggest that Priyanka has chosen to withdraw from the project due to her other commitments, but no official confirmation has been made yet.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turns 10: 5 valuable life lessons from Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay's film