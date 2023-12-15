12th Fail: Amitabh Bachchan sends note to Vidhu Vinod Chopra after watching Vikrant Massey-Medha Shankar starrer
Amitabh Bachchan was impressed with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film 12th Fail, and he penned a note lauding him. He also praised Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar and the entire cast.
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail came in as the biggest surprise hit of the year! Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, the film was released on October 27, and enjoyed a steady run in cinema halls across the nation. Upon its release, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial received unanimous praise from the fans and the audiences, as well as from celebs in the entertainment industry, like Kamal Hassan, Anil Kapoor, and many others. Now, Amitabh Bachchan also penned a note for Vidhu Vinod Chopra, lauding the impressive film.
Amitabh Bachchan’s message for Vidhu Vinod Chopra after watching 12th Fail
Even after the golden run of 50 days, the love for the film is in no mood to stop, and in a recent surprise, superstar Amitabh Bachchan showered praise and blessings on the film. The superstar penned a note to the filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra for his directorial release and wrote that it was made with a lot of honesty. He was also impressed with the cast of the film, including Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar.
The note read, "Vinod…I am typing this note because I am unable to write due to recent hand surgery! Wishing you, as always, the very best... Champagne and red wine, as promised. Such an impressive film, '12th Fail'.. made with such honesty and purity of thought... And what a star cast! Each one is so brilliant... How on earth did you get them, and how on earth were you able to extract the performance that each one has given? Absolutely brilliant!!" Check it out below!
Responding to the words and praise from Amitabh Bachchan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films wrote, "A big thank you to the legendary Amitabh Bachchan for his empowering words for all the 12th fail actors. Embrace pride in your journey!”
About 12th Fail
The love and praise of 12th Fail is receiving testimony to the fact that nothing can stop the content from winning. 12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.
The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now running in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey confirms Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail has been submitted for Oscars 2024
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Advance bookings for Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's Dunki to start from December 16
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri reveals Ranbir Kapoor makes his co-actors feel ‘comfortable’, shares pre-shoot habits
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Agastya Nanda to start Ekkis in January; Gears up for big screen debut with Sriram Raghavan’s next
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next comic entertainer to start in April 2024