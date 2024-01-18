12th Fail: Anand Mahindra says Vikrant Massey deserves National Film Award for his performance; actor REACTS

This year's unexpected success story, 12th Fail, has defied all expectations, emerging as a dark horse at the box office. Despite a relatively quiet start, the film has garnered widespread praise from both critics and audiences after its OTT release. The characters have experienced a sudden surge in popularity, gaining overnight fame and attracting a growing number of followers on social media. The film's acclaim extends from various quarters, including audiences and the film fraternity.

Adding to the chorus of praise is Anand Mahindra, from Mahindra and Mahindra, who recently contributed to the accolades. In a detailed review, he commended the entire team for their outstanding work.

Anand Mahindra expresses admiration for the 12th Fail team

On his X handle (formerly Twitter), Anand Mahindra shared an insightful review of the film 12th Fail and encouraged the audience to watch it, providing compelling reasons. He expressed, "Finally saw 12th FAIL over this past weekend. If you see only ONE film this year, make it this one. Why?

Plot: This story is based on real-life heroes of the country. Not just the protagonist, but the millions of youth, hungry for success, who struggle against extraordinary odds to pass what is arguably one of the most competitive exams in the world.

Acting: @VidhuChopraa does a brilliant job with the casting. Each character is credible in the role, and they deliver gritty, passionate performances. However, @VikrantMassey delivers a bravura performance that merits a National Film Award. He was not just acting out the character’s life; he was living it.

Narrative style: Vidhu Chopra emphatically reminds us that great cinema is about great stories. Period. And that special effects are no match for the simplicity and authenticity of a story well told.

The highlight for me was the interview scene. Yes, it may seem a bit contrived, but the profound dialogue makes this sequence hit you squarely between the eyes and shows you what India must do to build a new Bharat.

Mr. Chopra, yeh dil maange more films like this!"

Take a look:

In a gracious response to Mr. Mahindra's heartfelt praise, Vikrant Massey expressed his sincere gratitude, stating, "Thank you, Mr. Mahindra. Your appreciation for our efforts and recommendation for the film means the world to me. And I’m sure each & every member of our team shares the same excitement. You’ve been an inspiration to millions through your commitment to excellence & compassion. Guess we did something right. Thank you again."

Alia Bhatt showers love on Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer

Recently, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to share her profound appreciation for the film. Showcasing the film's poster, Alia began her message by declaring, “One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances... Just too too too beautiful!!!!” (red heart emojis).

Commending the stellar performances of Massey, Medha Shankr, and Anant V Joshi, the Jigra actress expressed, “@vikrantmassey you were SO SO spectacular. I am in awe! @medhashankr, heart and soul of Manoj’s journey... so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! @anantvjoshi outstanding!”

In praise of the visionary filmmaker behind the project, she applauded Vidhu Vinod Chopra, stating, “And lastly, Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir - this film really hits the spot! So moving. So inspiring. So complete! I am FULL of love after watching this film!” (red heart emojis). She concluded her heartfelt message by stating, “To the entire cast and crew! Take a bow” (sparkles emojis).

About 12th fail

Released in October 2023, the film takes viewers on an inspiring journey. It chronicles the true-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, portrayed by Massey. Despite facing challenges during his Class 12 exams, Sharma's unwavering determination leads him to fulfill his dream of becoming an IPS officer. A noteworthy accomplishment for the film is being acknowledged as the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb, reflecting its impactful storytelling and positive reception from the audience.

