12th Fail director Vidhu Vinod Chopra REVEALS people from Hollywood said it 'should have represented India at Oscars’; Deets inside

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has revealed that many people in Hollywood believed his film 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, would have been a better choice to represent India at the Oscars. He then added, 'please don’t give so much importance to awards'.

Director and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, on the third day of the Indian International Film Festival (IFFI) in Goa, shared how people have been telling him that his 2023 film 12th Fail was better suited to represent India at the Academy Awards.

He said, “Can I tell you one thing in return that so many people have told me, including people in Hollywood, that 12th Fail should have represented India at the Oscars, not whatever went.”

He then asked the audience if they agreed with him, adding that he didn't mind whether they said yes or no. He emphasized that what mattered to him was whether he made a good film or not, and urged people not to place too much importance on awards.

According to him, awards are given by people outside the industry, acknowledging you for reasons that are unclear, so he suggested not to be overly concerned with them.

He also talked about his 1989 film Parinda and when asked why thrillers don’t typically win National Awards, Chopra replied, "You’re placing too much significance on the National Awards."

The film received widespread praise for its genuine storytelling and the powerful performances of its cast.

12th Fail is a biographical drama based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who initially failed his 12th exams. Despite facing numerous challenges and pressures, he triumphs by passing India’s most difficult competitive exam, the UPSC.

The film also highlights the crucial role his wife, Shraddha Joshi, played in supporting and motivating him throughout his journey.

The director recently announced Zero Se Restart, a prequel to Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail. In a video, he encourages viewers to reflect on a time when they aspired to achieve something significant—whether as an actor, doctor, engineer, or IAS officer—and how those youthful dreams were often overshadowed by the harsh realities of life.

