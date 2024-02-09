12th Fail: Medha Shankr recalls screen test for film; shares PIC with Vikrant Massey

12th Fail has emerged as a surprise hit this year, surpassing expectations with its unexpected success at the box office. Despite initially flying under the radar, the film has received widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences. Since its release on OTT platforms, the movie's popularity has soared, propelling its characters to overnight stardom.

Notably, the cast has seen a surge in social media followers, with Medha Shankr, who plays Shraddha in the film, garnering significant adoration and being hailed as the national crush by many. Recently, the actress shared pictures from the day she gave her first screen test for the film two years ago, marking a nostalgic moment in her journey.

Medha Shankr throws it back to her most special day

Medha Shankr recently took to her Instagram handle to share nostalgic pictures of herself adorned in stunning red attire, radiating beauty and grace. These snapshots capture the day she underwent her screen test for 12th Fail. Among the photos is one featuring her alongside Vikrant Massey, taken during a photoshoot conducted afterward.

In her heartfelt caption, Medha expressed, "9th February 2022...This day two years ago, I gave my first screen test for #12thFail and the rest is history. The last picture was taken right after an intense scene we did (you can see my eyes swollen from all the crying). Other pictures are from a photo shoot we did later. My most special day. Grateful beyond measure."

Advertisement

Check out Medha's Instagram post below:

About 12th Fail

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail hit theaters in October, bringing to the screen the gripping real-life tale of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, portrayed by Vikrant Massey. The film chronicles Sharma's inspirational journey, starting with setbacks in his Class 12 exams, yet showcasing his unwavering determination to realize his dream of becoming an IPS officer.

Remarkably, 12th Fail has earned the prestigious distinction of being hailed as the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb, a testament to its compelling narrative and impactful storytelling.

ALSO READ: 12th Fail star Medha Shankr wishes to work with THIS actor; recalls convincing father to pursue acting