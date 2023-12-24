12th Fail OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Vikrant Massey starrer

The biographical drama 12th Fail captivated audiences in October with its compelling storyline and exceptional performances. Based on the lives of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, the film starred Vikrant Massey alongside Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film received both critical acclaim and commercial success. Now, two months later, the movie is gearing up for its digital release. Read on for details about its OTT premiere.

Date of Vikrant Massey’s film 12th Fail’s OTT premiere announced

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, left a lasting impression on audiences earlier this year. Now, viewers will have the chance to revisit or experience it for the first time, on OTT, before the new year begins. The streaming service Disney+ Hotstar recently announced the film's premiere on their platform, slated for December 29.

In an Instagram post providing a glimpse of the film and teasing its storyline, the caption read, "If there is one movie you must watch before 2024 starts, this one has to be it! #12thFail streaming on 29th December."

Have a look!

