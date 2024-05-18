12th Fail star Vikrant Massey admits he is going through 'purple patch' in his life; reveals last 6 months have been 'quite eventful'

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has consistently demonstrated his versatility through various roles over the years. His acting prowess has been showcased in numerous films, with his recent release 12th Fail receiving accolades from both celebrities and fans nationwide. Moreover, he recently welcomed fatherhood into his life. Reflecting on these positive developments, Vikrant described this period as a 'purple patch' in his life.

Vikrant Massey also highlighted a concern about the Hindi film industry, noting that there are fewer films belonging to the "real and rooted" genre. He emphasized the importance of creating more movies in this category, suggesting a need for greater diversity and authenticity in storytelling.

Vikrant Massey is enjoying his ‘purple patch’

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 12th Fail actor reflected on the amazing journey he had experienced over the last six months. "Last six months have been quite eventful and actually, quite a lot of things have happened. The success of 12th Fail, wrapping up The Sabarmati Report and it being touted as the much anticipated released, and then fatherhood as well. I can easily say that I'm going through an incredible purple patch in my life," Vikrant said.

The actor also recognized the pressure ahead and conceded the looming high expectations. He remarked, "The pressure to go out there and meet people’s expectations again with equal success is very tough. At the back of your head, you know that you cannot replicate 12th Fail or any success as a matter of fact. You have to start afresh." He mentioned embarking on a fresh journey with his upcoming slate of films.

Vikrant Massey also expressed confidence in what they have achieved with the film so far. He concluded by stating that personally and professionally, it is a happy time for him, and he is deeply grateful.

More about 12th fail

12th Fail is adapted from a book by Anurag Pathak and depicts the story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who transcended severe poverty to achieve the position of an IPS officer. The movie highlighted his journey and the significant role played by his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, in his ascent. Vikrant portrayed the character of Manoj, while Medha depicted the role of Shraddha.

Vikrant Massey on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vikrant Massey is set to appear in The Sabarmati Report. In this film, Vikrant embodies the character of Samar Kumar, a vernacular journalist who joins forces with a reporter, portrayed by Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor played by Ridhi Dogra. The release date has undergone a change; originally slated for May 2024, the film is now scheduled to hit theaters on August 2. Besides this, he will be featuring in Yaar Jigri, Phor Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Sector 36.

