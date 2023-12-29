12th Fail star Vikrant Massey is all smiles as he poses with Kareena Kapoor; says 'I fell in love all over again'

12th Fail star Vikrant Massey is all smiles as he poses with Kareena Kapoor; says 'I fell in love all over again'

By Sanchi Gupta
Published on Dec 29, 2023   |  05:18 AM IST  |  328
Picture Courtesy - Vikram Massey's Instagram

Vikrant Massey, a versatile actor in the realm of Indian cinema, has consistently showcased his chameleon-like abilities. His exceptional talent has graced audiences with some of the most remarkable performances in recent years, culminating in a 2023 hit, 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. This cinematic success not only translated into box office triumph but also garnered the actor widespread adoration and acclaim from viewers.

Recently Vikrant attended an interview alongside other acclaimed industry figures, including Kareena Kapoor Khan. Following the interview, he took to his social media on Thursday to share a snapshot, capturing a moment with the esteemed actress.

Vikrant Massey beams with joy as he poses alongside Kareena Kapoor

Recently, Vikrant Massey delighted his fans by sharing a captivating picture on his Instagram featuring him alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the photograph, both actors adorned formal attire – Vikrant in black and white, and Kareena in a stunning red ensemble – showcasing their best looks with radiant smiles. The actor accompanied the image with a heartfelt caption, expressing, "I’ve always loved her. But this day, I fell in love all over again."

Check out Vikrant's Instagram post below:


Credits: Vikrant Massey's Instagram
Latest Articles