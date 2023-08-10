12th Fail Teaser OUT: Vikrant Massey looks promising as a UPSC aspirant in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film

Vikrant Massey is one of the few versatile actors in Bollywood who has a remarkable mark in both commercial and content-orientated movies. After showing his impeccable acting prowess in movies such as Chhapaak, Love Hostel, Haseen Dillruba, and his most recent outing, Gaslight, Massey is now all set to essay the role of a stubborn UPSC aspirant in his highly-anticipated next, 12th Fail. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail is a powerful story inspired by the millions of Indian students who dare to dream and toil hard to get through competitive exams. After Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared a glimpse of his inspirational story through the first poster, the makers have now finally unveiled the official teaser on social media.

Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail Teaser out

Taking to Instagram, on Tuesday, production house Zee Studios shared the official teaser of 12th Fail and wrote, “Zabaan chalana shuru kahan ki ab tak - Chambal ka hoon, samjha?’ Experience 12th Fail, inspired by Anurag Pathak’s bestseller. An authentic portrayal of the lives and struggles of UPSC students. Based on a true story, filmed in real locations with real students, this saga of grit, integrity, and determination reflects the truth of a million Indians.”

Based on Anurag Pathak’s best-selling novel, of the same name, 12th Fail, this upcoming Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial is inspired by millions of true stories of Indian students who attempt one of the world’s toughest competitive exams, UPSC. Shot in real locations, with real students, the movie tries to give the viewers an authentic glimpse into the lives of UPSC students. 12th Fail celebrates the grit, integrity, and determination of such students who don’t give up easily.

The Vikrant Massey-starrer drama has been making headlines for being the first-ever film to be shot in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, which is known as the hub of Hindi medium UPSC aspirants. 12th Fail is a momentous project from Vidhu Vinod Chopra, celebrating 45 years in the pursuit of excellence in cinema. 12th Fail, which marks the first collaboration between Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Zee Studios, is all set to release in theatres on October 27. Apart from Hindi, the movie will also release in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey admits never making a fuss about Deepika Padukone getting paid more than him in Chhapaak