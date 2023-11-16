12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra calls audience love for his film ‘contagious’, says ‘I am overwhelmed’

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is currently basking in the glorious success of his film 12th Fail. The Vikrant Massey starrer turned out to be a critical and commercial success. Now, the director's production house has shared a video in which he has thanked fans for showering so much love on his directorial venture. Let's find out what he said.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra on 12th Fail's success

Recently, the Instagram handle of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's production house dropped a video in which the filmmaker thanks his fans for loving the film. He wished everyone a Happy Diwali and said that he was overwhelmed after seeing the audience's response in a full theater. "Thank you for all the love you have given to 12th Fail and I hope that I can make more films like that for you guys to watch. This love is contagious." Chopra then added that he is feeling like he needs to work. "I am overwhelmed", he said.

Real-life incidents from Chopra's life inspired 12th Fail

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Chopra stated that some scenes in 12th Fail were inspired by his life. He said, "Jaisa wo saaman chori hona, wo pehla pura idea...wo jo shehar ka shot hai. jab pehle wo shehar me aata hai or itna shor. jab pehli baar main Bombay sheher me aaya tha..to mujhe anxiety neurosis ho gya tha...bcoz itne log itni bheed...qk kashmir se hu...itni gubad hogi aisa Maine dekha nahi that. It all happened to me. (When his luggage gets stolen, that whole idea. The shot when he comes to Mumbai for the first time. When I first came here, I had anxiety neurosis because I had never seen so much rush and traffic...because I'm from Kashmir...so I had never seen all this.)"

About 12th Fail

12th Fail is co-edited, co-produced, and helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It is an official adaptation of the eponymous novel by Anurag Pathak and stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee. 12th Fail is a critical and commercial success.

