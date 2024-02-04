12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra did THIS when noise from neighboring set troubled Vikrant Massey starrer’s shoot

12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr, recently completed 100 days in theaters. On this occasion, the cast and crew along with IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and his IRS inspector wife Shraddha Joshi came together to celebrate the film's success. During the success bash, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalled that one of the emotional scenes of the film kept getting disrupted and also revealed what he did to complain about the same.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalls doing THIS to complain about noise during 12th Fail shoot

During a special event to celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra had a conversation with his lead actor Vikrant Massey. Recalling the argument he had with another producer because of the noise from their set that was disrupting one of the emotional scenes of 12th Fail, Chopra said, "I would request the students of Whistling Woods (film school) to write to Film City that the area should be used for film shoots, not functions. We were filming an emotional scene, when a show started next to our set."

He further added that Vikrant’s character was saying how he would go back to his village and suddenly there was loud dance music so he stopped the shoot, and told his whole crew to come with him.

Advertisement

Giving more insights into the argument, Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalled saying, ‘Jo bhi ye plug hai, nikalo isko.‘ The producer, whose identity you might learn later, told me, ‘Arey tum gunda gardi kar rahe ho’ and I shot back, ‘Main sar toduga tera!’" He then requested the students to draft a letter and he would sign it.

About 12th Fail

Speaking about the story, Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. While Medha played the role of IRS inspector Shraddha Joshi, Vikrant aced the role of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

The film aptly showcases the struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. On the other hand, it is a biographical drama that chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who achieved the position of an IPS officer after overcoming poverty. Notably, 12th Fail has been sent to the Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination.

Meanwhile, 12th Fail is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: 12th Fail star Medha Shankr expresses gratitude to fans for showering film with love; thanks for 'everything'