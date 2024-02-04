12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra REVEALS his wife said 'Nobody will go to see your and Vikrant Massey's film in theaters'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra came up with the biographical drama film 12th Fail in October last year. While it didn’t break the box office collection after its theatrical release, the movie emerged as a sleeper hit post its OTT debut. As the feature film completed 100 days in theatres, a special event was hosted.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra says everyone scared him before he made 12th Fail

To celebrate 100 years of 12th Fail in theatres, a gala was hosted which was attended by producer and writer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and the star cast, Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr. During the event, Chopra revealed that when he was making the film, everyone, including his wife, and popular film critic Anupama Chopra, told him to release it directly on an OTT platform.

Recalling her reaction, the filmmaker shared, “She said, ‘Nobody will go to see your and Vikrant's film in theatres'. She also said that the film wouldn't work because I wasn't connected with movies anymore. On top of this, trade agencies wrote that 12th Fail will have an opening of Rs 2 lakh and do a lifetime business of Rs 30 lakh only. Everyone scared me.”

Sharing his experience of working on the project and the way the film eventually made it big at the box office, Chopra opined, “100 days ago we had our first show and for me, everything boils down to one thing which is the intention of making the film. Why are you making that film? I made an honest film and the result is in front of everyone.”

About 12th Fail

The movie is inspired by the true-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer. It stars Vikrant Massey who plays the role of Sharma alongside Medha Shankr who was seen as his wife Shraddha Joshi. Further on, Anant V Joshi portrays the role of Pritam Pandey, Anshumaan Pushkar plays Gauri Bhaiya, and Priyanshu Chatterjee is seen as DSP Dushyant Singh.

Other actors who supported them were Harish Khanna, Sarita Joshi, Sanjay Bishnoi, Vikas Divyakirti, Vijay Kumar Dogra, Perry Chhabra, Neeraj Kalra, Darius Chinoy and many others.

