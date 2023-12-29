12th Fail: Vikrant Massey on receiving 'thank you' from Vidhu Vinod Chopra; reveals most special scene in film

12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar has been receiving praise and attention on social media. The story of the film attracted not only the younger generation of people but also age-old people. In a new interview, Vikrant shared a heart-touching incident while revealing that before the shoot of the film, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra had hugged him and even said "thank you" for saying yes to it.

Vikrant Massey reveals he received 'thank you' from 12th Fail director Vidhu Vinod Chopra

During an exclusive interview with India Today, Vikrant Massey was asked to share any fond memories during the shoot of the film, to which he said there were plenty.

Sharing an incident, Massey said that there was one moment even before he had started shooting and they were at Vidhu Vinod Chopra's farmhouse in Wazirbad. Explaining the scenery of the deck, he shared that it was beautiful, with a study table and overlooking the lake.

"Sir is an extremely energetic person, and we were doing some work when he just got up and gave me a hug! Maine kuch bola tha tabhi shayad (I had said something at that time) and he gave me a hug. He said ‘Thank you so much kyunki agar tu nahi hota na toh main shayad yeh film nahi banata’(had you not been there, I probably wouldn’t have made the film)," said Vikrant.

Praising the director, the actor further added that it was a huge deal for him and the way Chopra motivates is very inspiring.

Vikrant Massey shares most special sequence in 12th Fail

Revealing the special sequence in the film, Vikrant shared, “The interview sequence is very special, because the characters are so much like all of us, we draw parallels between your own life and the character. Those two days of shoot I’ll never forget.”

About 12th Fail

The film 12th Fail has been sent to the Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination. The film has received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor among others.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant starrer 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. The film showcases the struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

