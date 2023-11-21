12th Fail: Vikrant Massey says IPS Manoj Sharma gave him his ‘restart moment’; hopes to make him ‘proud’

Actor Vikrant Massey has once again emerged as a sensation post the release of his recent venture 12th Fail. Recently, Massey, who was seen essaying the character of IPS Manoj Sharma in the film, penned a note and hailed his determination. Calling him an ‘elder brother’ and a ‘mentor’, Massey said how this film turned out to be a reality because of his existence and said that he was lucky to have had the opportunity to meet him in real life.

Vikrant Massey says he has found ‘elder brother’ in IPS Manoj Sharma

Taking to his Instagram account this morning, the actor penned a lengthy note on Sharma and said how he was ‘lucky’ to have met him.

Sharing a few photographs from his meeting with the IPS officer, Vikrant shared, “This film became a reality cos you existed. Even before we met, you’d already inspired millions through the book. Which was already a cult-classic in the Hindi literature world. But after meeting you and spending ample time with you and your wonderful family, I can proudly know why. You’ve not just given me my own #Restart moment through 12th Fail, but given me an elder brother, a mentor, a blue-print of a human-being, I would want to be like.”

The actor further thanked him and said how he wants to become like him in this lifetime. In addition, he also hailed his determination and said how it is inspiring that he makes the world a better place and expressed his hope to be able to make him proud at some point in his life. "I hope I can make you proud someday," he expressed.

More about 12th Fail

The movie has been co-edited, co-produced, and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and notably, it is the official adaptation of the eponymous novel by Anurag Pathak. Apart from Vikrant Massey, the film also features Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The film is set in the small town of Chambal and delves into the academic journey of Vikrant’s character who aims at reclaiming his destiny and appears for the world’s toughest competitive examination - UPSC.

