12th Fail: Vikrant Massey starrer to be screened at Shanghai Film Festival; actor to attend

Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail has been grabbing headlines even after months of release. The film continues to receive love and attention from fans. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial has now received another milestone as it will be screened at the Shanghai Film Festival.

Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail will be screened at the closing night of the Shanghai Film Festival on Sunday (June 23). The 2024 edition of the film festival began on June 14.

According to a statement, Vikrant will be attending the screening; however, it is not clear who else will be traveling to the film festival for the screening.

“The screening of 12th Fail in Shanghai Film Festival and Vikrant Massey's attendance at the screening highlights the film's ongoing success and the significant impact it has had worldwide,” read the statement.

When Vikrant Massey burnt his skin during 12th Fail preparations

During an earlier interview with GQ India, Vikrant Massey opened up about his role in 12th Fail. He played a 19-year-old UPSC aspirant.

He said, "I spent almost a year and a half preparing for the film, and the three months before the shooting were filled with extensive workshops and reading sessions. I had to lose weight and tan my skin. While tanning, my skin actually got burnt, and I freaked out, thinking we'd have to push our shoot by a couple of weeks."

Recalling how Vidhu Vinod Chopra shot him without makeup, the new father said that when he told the filmmaker about the skin burn, the director suggested they could shoot it raw.

More about Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail

12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. The slice-of-life drama aptly showcases the struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. Notably, it is a biographical drama that chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to achieve the position of an IPS officer.

The film has received praise from several celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and others. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer 12th Fail is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

