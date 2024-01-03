12th Fail's inspiration, IPS officer Manoj Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, open up on real-life romance

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's most recent movie, 12th Fail, performed successfully in theaters. Featuring Vikrant Massey in the main role, the film garnered praise from various segments of society. Based on Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel with the same title, the movie draws inspiration from the real-life love story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The couple recently opened up about their genuine love story, resembling a Bollywood romance.

Manoj Kumar Sharma opens up on his love story with Shraddha Joshi

Earlier during an interaction with Lallantop, Manoj expressed his firm belief that “one cannot live without love.” When he discovered love with his current wife, Shraddha, he was determined to present himself as the ideal life partner for her. Despite the academic demands, Manoj dedicated his efforts to winning Shraddha's affection. They first crossed paths at a UPSC coaching center in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. A teacher at the institute suggested that Shraddha meet Manoj due to her interest in Hindi literature.

Recalling the moment of their introduction, Manoj Kumar Sharma revealed that he was captivated by Shraddha Joshi's name alone. He said, “Ek toh naam Shraddha, uppar se sheher Almora (One she is Shraddha, and second, she comes from a city called Almora). That day only I felt that there is something special about her.” In time, he developed feelings for her and confessed them to her. However, she declined to reciprocate, saying, "Are you mad?"

Advertisement

But Manoj persisted, determined to convince Shraddha that he was the ideal partner for her. He shared, “When Shraddha refused to even think about it, I asked her, ‘Can we be friends at least?” To win over Shraddha, Manoj learned how to make tea because she came from the mountains, where people have a special liking for tea. He said, “Shraddha’s life depends on tea, pahaadi aadmi ko sote samay bhi chai chahiye aur uthte samay bhi (A person who belongs to the mountains wants tea when he sleeps and wakes up). So, I was like let’s learn how to make tea.”

To show his affection, Manoj would bring food to the coaching classes for her, considering she lived quite a distance away from the institute. He mentioned that his initial concern was to make sure Shraddha believed he was a good man. To achieve this, he would prepare two rotis for her, along with pickles and her favorite 'makka' namkeen.

Witnessing Manoj Kumar Sharma's determination to win Shraddha Joshi's heart, his close friend Anurag Pathak, the author of the book 12th Fail, advised him to concentrate on his studies instead of pursuing a romantic interest. However, Manoj responded to Anurag by stating, “Padd toh lenge baad mein bhi par ye ladki nikal jaayegi haath se (I can study later, but I should not let this girl go).”

Instead of hindering his progress, Shraddha served as a source of guidance for Manoj, assisting him in excelling in his writing abilities. She crafted notes for him, provided empty registers, and encouraged him to fill them with any knowledge to enhance his writing. Acting as a strict taskmaster, Shraddha intimidated Manoj's friends. He added, “My friends were also scared of her. They knew at what time she would come, so they used to leave before that. I had to give her a full report card about what I did in the entire day.”

Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial and Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.