12th Fail's Medha Shankr picks favorite Shah Rukh Khan films; reveals how she gets 'mesmerized' by him

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in the entertainment industry. His fame is not limited to India but is spread all over the world. From eight to eighty, everyone gets mesmerized by SRK's charismatic behavior apart from his natural acting skills. Now, we know among others,12th Fail actress Medha Shankr is also on the fan list. During a recent conversation, Medha opened up about King Khan while sharing her favorite SRK films and it's not one but many.

Medha Shankr gets mesmerized by the things Shah Rukh Khan says

During a recent conversation with Connect Cine, Medha Shankr said that she is the "biggest" and "massive" fan of Shah Rukh Khan. She shared, "My favorite films happen to be Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kal Ho Naa Ho."

Continuing about SRK, Medha added that Shah Rukh has managed to gain "this kind of love from people which is so much more deeper" than being a good actor or being a superstar. "You love him as a person. When I see his interviews, I'm just mesmerized by the things that he is saying," added Medha.

Speaking about Medha Shankr, she played the role of IRS inspector Shraddha Joshi in 12th Fail and received immense love. The film revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It is based on the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who became an IPS officer after overcoming poverty. His character was played by actor Vikrant Massey. On the other hand, Shraddha Joshi is the wife of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma.

Speaking more about the film, it is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and has been sent to the Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Work-wise, SRK gave three blockbusters in 2023 namely Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. In a recent interview with MBC, while promoting Dunki in the Middle East, he shared exciting details about his next project.

The actor revealed plans to commence shooting for the project in March-April 2024 and hinted at a much-anticipated return to the big screen within the next 12-15 months. Shah Rukh Khan also disclosed that his character in the upcoming film would be age-appropriate, even though he remains the central protagonist.

