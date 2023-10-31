12th Fail's Vikrant Massey calls Bollywood auditions ‘tricky’; REVEALS worst part about trying out for roles

Actor Vikrant Massey’s film 12th Fail was released in theaters on the 27th of October. The film created a massive uproar amongst the audience filled with elation. As Massey has lately been absorbing the adulation for his recent venture, the actor has now shared insights of casting auditions in Bollywood.

He noted how it's a 'tricky space'. This is because several failed actors are the ones taking the auditions as casting directors. Hence, they become somewhat bitter.

Vikrant Massey reveals most casting directors are 'failed actors'

During a recent interview with Galatta Plus, the actor opened up about how casting auditions in the Hindi cinema is ‘tricky’ as the process is conducted by individuals who are failed actors.

Calling it the ‘worst thing’ about the entire process, Vikrant said, “Most casting directors are either failed actors who are partly bitter, or their assistants are aspiring actors themselves. It’s a very tricky space, and I recognized that very early. They’re directing you, but you’re never sure if that is the way the director would want to direct you.”

Discussing the same at length, he also highlighted his own experience during auditions and stated that at a later stage of his career after having done certain movies, he began asking for some changes in the audition process.

“At a much later stage in my life, after I’d done films like Half Girlfriend and even Lootera, I started to insist, ‘Can I have the director when I audition and you don’t guide me, because I know you are praying to take the part I’m auditioning for’,” Vikrant Massey noted.

About Vikrant’s 12th Fail

The film is based on the life journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma who hails from a small town Chambal, and restarts his academic journey as he attempts for the world’s toughest competitive examination, UPSC.

Also starring Medha Shankar, Sanjay Bishnoi, and Harish Khanna, 12th Fail has been written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is based on Anurag Pathak’s novel which also has the same name as the movie.

Notably, the movie was shot in New Delhi across places where students preparing for competitive examinations reside.

ALSO READ: 12th Fail: Sanjay Dutt calls Vikrant Massey starrer a ‘heartwarming film’; Farhan Akhtar lauds Vidhu Vinod Chopra