13 Years of Mumbai 26/11 attacks: Akshay Kumar, Kareena, Sara Ali Khan & others pay tribute to the bravehearts

Thirteen years have passed since Mumbai's 26/11 terror attacks. The attack in which 166 people dead and 238 were injured is not forgotten. 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, in the country's financial capital, targeted various crowded locations across the city, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Hotel Trident, Nariman House, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, among others. Today, several celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor among others took to their social media accounts to remember the bravehearts.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “It’s been 13 years since the horrific #MumbaiTerrorAttack. Remembering all those who lost their lives and loved ones. My heartfelt tribute to all the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives safeguarding our city.” Anil Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “13 years later, we haven’t forgotten the martyrs who saved lives by sacrificing their own in the 26/11 attacks…in their memory, let’s vow to be better than terror.” Sara Ali Khan shared a picture on her Instagram stories. Shilpa Shetty also shared a picture.

Huma Qureshi also took to her Instagram stories and remembered the victims and bravehearts on this day. Vivek Oberoi wrote, “Take a moment today to remember the braves who sacrificed everything to protect us. While we were hiding in our homes, they were facing bullets! I salute our martyrs #jaihind # 26/11.” Take a look here: