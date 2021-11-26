13 Years of Mumbai 26/11 attacks: Akshay Kumar, Kareena, Sara Ali Khan & others pay tribute to the bravehearts
Akshay Kumar tweeted, “It’s been 13 years since the horrific #MumbaiTerrorAttack. Remembering all those who lost their lives and loved ones. My heartfelt tribute to all the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives safeguarding our city.” Anil Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “13 years later, we haven’t forgotten the martyrs who saved lives by sacrificing their own in the 26/11 attacks…in their memory, let’s vow to be better than terror.” Sara Ali Khan shared a picture on her Instagram stories. Shilpa Shetty also shared a picture.
Huma Qureshi also took to her Instagram stories and remembered the victims and bravehearts on this day. Vivek Oberoi wrote, “Take a moment today to remember the braves who sacrificed everything to protect us. While we were hiding in our homes, they were facing bullets! I salute our martyrs #jaihind # 26/11.” Take a look here:
13 years later, we haven't forgotten the martyrs who saved lives by sacrificing their own in the 26/11 attacks...in their memory, let's vow to be better than terror— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 26, 2021
It is worth mentioning here that Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was convicted and sentenced to death. Kasab was hanged on November 21, 2012, five days before the fourth anniversary of the attacks.
