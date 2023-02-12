13 Years of My Name is Khan: Best dialogues to tragic music - Why Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol starrer is a classic

As the movie turns 13 today, we revisit the top reasons why the movie was an instant hit and still remains a favorite.

The Karan Johar-directed My Name is Khan was released exactly 13 years ago on this date. The 2012 drama revolved around a Muslim man (played by Shah Rukh Khan) from India with Asperger's Syndrome, who travels a long journey across the US to meet President Barack Obama after his world falls apart due to the 9/11 terror attacks in the country. Kajol played his onscreen wife. The movie was lauded for touching on an unusual topic, probably one of the firsts in Bollywood, soulful music, superb dialogues, and strong performances by SRK and Kajol.

Film's soundtrack and music

The film’s soundtrack is magic and it was composed by the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Other songs from the movies were created by geniuses like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Adnan Sami, and Richa Sharma, and you cannot expect anything less than exceptional for them to deliver.

International praises

James Cameron praised Shah Rukh Khan’s performance and stated that MNIK is his favorite Bollywood movie. Also, SRK’s character was compared to Dustin Hoffman's character in "Rain Man" and Tom Hanks' character in "Forrest Gump". Recently, Paul Coelho also tweeted that he would suggest everyone in the West watch My Name is Khan.

Evergreen SRK-Kajol pair

Few Bollywood pairs have chemistry that SRK and Kajol share on screen. While it all started with the Raj and Simran saga, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reunited for this film to play parents to a young son.

Karan Johar’s finest

The film won Karan Johar his second Filmfare Award for Best Director as it touched on a very sensitive topic in an unbiased way. The director adopted an unconventional take on this movie, which is not typical of KJo. He received critical acclaim for MNIK.

Best dialogues

The film’s tagline, “My name is Khan and I’m not a terrorist” became very popular as it carries a powerful social message. Here’s another dialogue from the film that we absolutely love, “Darrne mein koi burai nahi hai…Bas apne darr ko itna bada mat bana do…Ki tumhe aage badhne se rok le (Fear is not a bad thing, but don't let fear keep you from moving ahead in life).”