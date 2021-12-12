13 years of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi: Anushka Sharma recalls 'extraordinary love story' with Shah Rukh Khan

Anushka Sharma completes 13 long years in the industry today and the actress has a special memory to remember it. The actress made her debut alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The film not only did well at the box office but also put Anushka under the spotlight.

On Sunday, 13 years since the film released, Anushka took to social media to remember the special day and the 'extraordinary lovce story' that unfolded onscreen. Sharing a video, Anushka wrote, #13YearsOfRabNeBanaDiJodi," and tagged her first co-star Shah Rukh Khan, producers Yash Raj Films and Aditya Chopra.

The video's beginning read, "There is an extraordinary love story in ever ordinary jodi." The video included snapshots of Anushka and Shah Rukh Khan in their characters. For the unversed, the film featured them as a married couple with no chemistry. SRK's character then disguised him as Anushka's dance partner to win her over.

On the work front, Anushka has not announced any new film so far but continues to shoot for endorsements. The actress is currently enjoying motherhood. As for Shah Rukh Khan, the actor will next be seen in Pathan which is expected to release in 2022. Both Anushka and SRK were last seen in 2018's Zero with Katrina Kaif.

