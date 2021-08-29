13 Years of Rock On: Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, director Abhishek Kapoor relive golden days of Magik

It has been 13 years since Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli and Luke Kenny made our hearts go 'rock on'. Abhishek Kapoor's music drama Rock On clocks 13 years today and the cast remembered the good old days. Taking to Instagram, Farhan Akhtar shared a creative celebrating the milestone. Arjun Rampal, on the other hand, penned a heartfelt note.

Arjun Rampal wrote, "13 saal ho gaye, yadein aaj bhi bilkul taazi hain. A film that changed so many lives, including mine and touched millions of hearts. Adi, KD aur Rob loved the Magik. My love and sincere gratitude @gattukapoor for making this film and bringing Joe to life. @faroutakhtar for just being himself a rock and one of the greatest guys I know. @purab_kohli for the banter, madness and sensitivity. @ritesh_sid for being the most solid producer and friend @luke_kenny_live for all the knowledge and loads of laughs."

He added, "@shahanagoswami for being the best wife ever, love you Debbie. @prachidesai for making Adi come back to the band. #JasonWest for the path breaking imagery. @remodsouza for the concerts @shankar.mahadevan @ehsaan @loymendonsaofficial for the timeless music @deepa_bhatia for the seamless edit. The whole crew and cast. And finally IFFI, Indian Panorama and the Indian Governments Directorate of Film festivals for the proudest moment. My #NationalAward and the best film #NationalAward."

Likewise, Luke Kenny also shared the film's poster and wrote, "13 years of #RockOn!! The rock n roll continues. Thank you for all the Magikal love and affection." For the unversed, Magik was the name of the band the four actors were part of in the film. Director Abhishek Kapoor also shared a few memorable snapshots from the film which included several concerts.

He wrote, "Hum honge, lights hongi, ek huge audience hogi.. aur hogi music, jiske har beat mein, har note mein zindagi hogi. #13yearsofrockon #rockon."

