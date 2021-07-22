14 Phere: THIS actress made Vikrant Massey’s heart skip a beat during the shoot of hioot of his upcoming film

Vikrant Massey is currently basking in the success of his latest movie ‘Haseen Dillruba’ and promoting his upcoming movie ‘14 Phere’. Vikrant has recently opened up about something very interesting. The actor revealed that his heart ‘actually’ skipped a beat after he saw his co-star Gauahar Khan during the shooting for their upcoming movie ‘14 Phere’. Vikrant will be seen alongside Kriti Kharbanda in the family comedy. The film is about two lovers (Vikrant and Kriti) who lie to their parents about each other's families to get them to say yes to their marriage.

'14 Phere' also features Gauahar as an aspiring artist who plays the role of a fake mother to Vikrant. During a chat with SpotboyE, Vikrant recalled an incident that took place after nearly a month of shooting for the movie and said. “On the first day of shoot of our film, we were shooting for a train sequence at the Kamalistan Studios. Gauahar was in the prosthetics for that sequence, so slowly we got used to seeing her in that attire, even though we know she is a young and gorgeous woman. One day, we were shooting in a home at Madh Island for a get-together scene and it had been about 20-25 days of shoot already. For that scene, Gauahar wasn’t in the get up and she walked on the set as the gorgeous Gauahar Khan that she is,” said Vikrant.

He added that he was just sitting there when the actress walked from behind and his heart just skipped a beat. “My heart actually skipped a beat as my mind had formed that image that she was Mataji, she was Zubina. But when I saw Gauahar as herself, my heart skipped a beat as she was so pretty. It was like a proper trolley shot for me,” Vikrant said.

Directed by Devanshu Singh, 14 Phere is slated to release on Zee5 on July 23.

