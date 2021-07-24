14 Phere Twitter Review: Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda starrer garners mix responses; See

The much-awaited film 14 Phere starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda has finally been released on Friday (July 23). The lead actors Vikrant and Kriti have been paired for the first time. The 14 Phere is directed by Devanshu Singh and written by Manoj Kalwani. The comedy-drama is all about two weddings but with a twist. Apart from Vikrant and Kriti, the film also stars Vinay Pathak, Gauahar Khan, Vineet Kumar, Govind Pandey, and Jameel Khan in pivotal roles. The film revolves around Sanjay Singh (Vikrant), a 'Rajput' from Bihar and Aditi Karwasra (Kriti Kharbanda), a 'Jat' from Jaipur and their love story, adventures and misadventures.

The movie focuses on parental consent and social acceptance. 14 Phere also has some interesting songs. As soon as the film was released, Bollywood buffs rushed to their couches and binged watched it. While the trailer of the movie left fans excited, it seems like the movie has not impressed everyone. Taking to Twitter handle, a user wrote, “14 Phere disappoints you, Vikrant’s acting and Kriti’s beauty just cannot save it”, another Bollywood buff in his review said, “God help writers”. There were some positive reviews among the slot. A fan said, “I liked it amazing work by Vikrant and Kriti”.

Let’s take a look at the public review here.

#14Pherewhat a movie — Damini Agarwal (@iktara0608) July 23, 2021

#14phere only saving grace is Vikrant and Kriti very slow paced movie .. — Sulthan (@Sulthanhere) July 23, 2021

#14Phere I liked it, amazing work by @VikrantMassey as always and I like you so much @kriti_official your so cute and good work, phenomenal work by music director @RaajeevVBhalla and yes amazing direction by @KDevanshuSingh

I wish I would have watched this in theatre @ZEE5India — Aamir Ali (@asliaamirali) July 23, 2021

@VikrantMassey @kriti_official, and all other cast members of #14Phere .

Thank you. Thank you for such a wonderful, light hearted drama-com. Serious social topic handled with a pinch of fun and mature-ness and sensible reasonable solution. #MustWatch1/2 — Shaunak Saha (He/him) (@shaunakthecool) July 23, 2021

Better to watch #14PhereOnZEE5 than #Hungama2. It is the better movie. The script is really good. Actors did their jobs rightfully. I got a gud value for time. #14Phere #14Pherereview — Anukriti Jha (@JhaAnukriti) July 23, 2021

The lead actor, Vikrant was also recently seen in the crime thriller Haseen Dillruba. He was highly praised for his performance in it. Talking about 14 Phere, Vikrant had stated that it was the most entertaining script he was presented with last year. Want to know more about the film? Watch it on ZEE5.

Also Read: 14 Phere Movie Review: Vikrant Massey & Kriti Kharbanda’s not so unusual love story is a pleasant watch