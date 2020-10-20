14 years of Jaane E Mann: Shrish Kunder recalls how the Salman Khan starrer received love decade after release

As Salman Khan and Preity Zinta starrer Jaan-E-Mann completes 14 years of release, filmmaker Shirish Kunder goes down the memory lane and recalls how the movie was showered with criticism post release.

, who has been ruling the hearts for over three decades now, has given us several brilliant movies so far. In fact, some of his movies might have failed to create a buzz at the box office, but it did manage to win hearts. One such movie was 2006 release Jaane-E-Mann which also featured and in the lead. The movie marked Shrish Kunder’s directorial debut and was, unfortunately, a disaster at the ticket windows. However, things have certainly changed over the years for the movie.

As Jaan-E-Mann completes 14 years of release, Shirish recalls how the movie was heavily criticised post release. He also mentioned that the scenario changed after the release of American musical romantic drama La La Land in 2016 and his movie was showered with the due love almost a decade after its release. “#14YearsOfJaanEMann - my first film as a Director. Heavily criticised when released. Started getting some love after ten years when La La Land released. Hoping history will be kinder,” Shirish tweeted along with a poster of the movie.

Take a look at Shirish Kunder’s tweet about Jaan-E-Mann completing 14 years of release:

#14YearsOfJaanEMann - my first film as a Director. Heavily criticised when released. Started getting some love after ten years when La La Land released. Hoping history will be kinder. For those who might have missed this film, it's now streaming on Amazon and Netflix. pic.twitter.com/4E4QvCOKNc — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) October 20, 2020

To note, Jaan-E-Mann marked Salman’s second collaboration with Akshay after their much successful movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Talking about Salman and Preity’s onscreen pairing, the duo had given movies like Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa before working together once again in Jaan-E-Mann. This adorable onscreen pair was last seen together in 2008 release Yuvvraaj. As of now, Salman is gearing up for his upcoming cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which also stars and Randeeo Hooda in key roles.

