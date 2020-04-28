14 Years of Kangana Ranaut: Fans mark actress' filmy anniversary, say she is always ready to take 'Panga'

Kangana Ranaut's first film, Gangster, had released on 28 April in 2006 and the actress completes 14 years in Bollywood today. Her fans took to social media to show some love. Check out their reactions.

is one of the fiercest actress in Bollywood and has risen to the ranks with her impressive filmography. From playing varied characters to speaking her mind on issues of national importance, Kangana has managed to win many hearts. The actress completes 14 years in Bollywood today and her fans took to social media to show some love. Kangana's first film, Gangster, released on 28 April in 2006 and the actress back then had received praise from all quarters for her performance.

Today, as she completes 14 years, Kangana has lot to cheer about. From acting to directing, Kangana has been climbing the ladder of success for quite sometime now. With absolutely no filmy background, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress is remembered for her fun and crazy roles. While she floored us with her act in Manikarnika, Kangana won hearts in Queen which further catapulted her into stardom.

Apart from her impressive filmography, Kangana's personal life has also hit the headlines. From relationships to her take on nepotism in Bollywood, Kangana has never held back and often conveyed what she truly feels. Today, as she completes 14 years, fans shared their favourite Kangana moments on Twitter. From photos and video to quotes, the actress has quite a fan following.

One user wrote, "Queen of Bollywood who is always ready to take Panga." While another shared a hilarious post of in tears and wrote, "My fav has come so far! A PadmaShri, Her own Production House and Three Upcoming Movies with 100 cr budget each. The way she changed BW and survived on her own terms, we have no choice but to Stan in this life as well as in the afterlife! #14YearsofKanganaRanaut #KanganaRanaut."

Take a look at some of the fan love Kangana received as she clocked 14 years in Bollywood:

My fav has come so far! A PadmaShri, Her own Production House and Three Upcoming Movies with 100 cr budget each. The way she changed BW and survived on her own terms, we have no choice but to Stan in this life as well as in the afterlife! #14YearsofKanganaRanaut #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/TrJ1swC57B — Navi (@NaviKRStan) April 28, 2020

#14YearsofKanganaRanaut

"Queen" of Bollywood who is always ready to take "Panga". pic.twitter.com/p2h3QrsNBC — ishhhh (@_chalo_chale) April 28, 2020

I have never thought I will be crazy for any actor in my life, but she has spark, talent, courage, uniqueness and she is the one of her kind, she blew me away literally I don't have words to express how much I adore her. A true fan of Lady with guts.#14YearsofKanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/LmIEOFPnvB — Ravi J Patel (@ravipatel1108) April 28, 2020

#KangnaRanaut first movie Gagsters completed 14 years in 2006 kangana ranaut power pack debut and she awarded each and every awards for debut category#14YearsOfKanganaRanaut@KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/uyq8dweOjP — Rani Ka fan (Harshal) (@Hhhhhhh60027024) April 28, 2020

Here's wishing some more fun, crazy and weird characters from Kangana Ranaut.

