14 Years of Krrish: Hrithik Roshan's superhero film gets the fans nostalgic on its 14th anniversary

As Krrish completes 14 years, fans wish Hrithik Roshan for the success of his superhero film franchise.
2244 reads Mumbai
Hrithik Roshan is known for his Greek god looks and incredible acting skills. The actor became popular among children after his film Koi Mil Gaya in 2003 followed by his superhero action film Krrish, which was a sequel to Koi Mil Gaya. Rohit, a young man suffering from a mental disability gets magical powers after his encounter with an alien. Krrish follows the story of his son Krishna, who inherits the same magical powers from his father after his parents' death. He lives his life like a regular person for the sake of his grandmother but soon realises his powers are meant to be used for saving the world from trouble.

Krrish hit the screens on June 23, 2006, and became a blockbuster hit followed by the third installment releasing in 2013. Hrithik Roshan and dad Rakesh Roshan have begun work on Krrish 4 as well and fans can't wait to watch the film. As Krrish completes 14 years today, fans are wishing the actor for the success of his film and are going all nostalgic remembering the superhero action film. Krrish is one of the films that popularised the superhero film genre in Bollywood. 

Check out the reaction of the fans:

"On this day in 2006, India witnessed something never before - the rise of the country's first ever Superhero - Krrish. It's been 14 years and this film is pure genius. Celebrating #14YearsOfKrrish today - all day long! #HrithikRoshan @iHrithik," a fan wrote on Twitter. "Ok...It's been 14 years today of our first super hero #Krrish n my favorite movie also..When i saw it i was small But even today when it comes to TV, I sit down to watch after all @iHrithik is our desi superhero..& @priyankachopra too...#14YearsOfKrrish #14YearsOfDesiSuperhero," another fan tweeted.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan opens up on Krrish 4 and reveals what made the superhero franchise a success

Credits :Twitter

