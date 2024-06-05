14 Years of Raajneeti: When Katrina Kaif touched Manoj Bajpayee's feet and it made him feel embarrassed

Prakash Jha's highly appreciated political thriller Raajneeti recently had its 14th release anniversary. The multi-starrer film released on June 4, 2010, and proved to be one of the biggest hits of the year.

The film is still remembered as one of the best political thrillers which had actors like Nana Patekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and more giving one of their career's best performances. Katrina Kaif also played an integral role in the film. But do you know, back in 2010 when the film had its celeb premiere, Katrina touched the feet of Manoj which embarrassed him?

Katrina Kaif touched the feet of Manoj Bajpayee after Raajneeti's premiere

Manoj Bajpayee gave a towering performance in the Prakash Jha directorial Raajneeti. His dialogue 'karaara javaab milega' continues to be cherished by fans even after 14 years of the film's release. In 2010, when the film had its premiere for the star cast, Katrina loved the acting of Manoj so much that she touched his feet to show respect. However, the actor felt embarrassed by her gesture and expressed his emotions while speaking at Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat.

Manoj shared, "Katrina ne toh mitti paleed kar di, poore media ke saamne unhone pair chhua" (Katrina embarrassed me by touching my feet in front of whole media) as he recalled the incident. He added that it was her way to show respect towards me after she watched the film.

Notably, Katrina Kaif didn't share screen space with Manoj in Raajneeti despite both of their characters being integral to the storyline. Manoj said that she was so overwhelmed after seeing my performance in the film that she expressed it in this way. When asked if he also felt glad with Katrina's way of showing him respect, Manoj jokingly said that he felt ashamed that such a beautiful heroine was touching his feet. He added that it made him feel like an old man.

More about Raajneeti

Raajneeti is a fictional political thriller that is loosely inspired by Mahabharat. Some portions of the film are also inspired by the Hollywood film Godfather. Upon release, the film received appreciation from the audience as well as critics and proved to be one of the best films of director Prakash Jha.

