14 years of Raavan: Amitabh Bachchan lauds son Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘unforgettable’ performance in special note

Mani Ratnam's film Raavan has completed 14 years. Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the film received special praise from Amitabh Bachchan on social media. He hailed Abhishek's performance as 'unforgettable' and described the film as 'different' from all his other works.

Abhishek Bachchan first collaborated with filmmaker Mani Ratnam on the film Guru, delivering what many considered one of the finest performances of his career. Following this success, Abhishek teamed up with the renowned filmmaker once again for the film Raavan. Now, on the 14th anniversary of Mani Ratnam's movie Raavan, Amitabh Bachchan took to X (formerly twitter) to praise his son Abhishek Bachchan's role in the film. He shared a video showcasing Abhishek's standout scenes and commended his exceptional performance.

He wrote, “Abhishek an unforgettable performance .. so different from all the others in other films of yours .. and that is the true value of an artist !! love.” The clip was originally shared by Abhishek Bachchan's fan club, known as Team Abhishek, on X (twitter).

Fans react to Big B's post

Following Big B's praise for his son Abhishek, many users flooded the comments section with compliments. One user remarked, "Raavan, Guru, Big Bull, Ghoomer are AB's best performances of all time. Big B: Sir, did I miss any?" Another said, "Can't wait to watch him in action." One comment read, "What a great performance by Abhishek Bachchan in Raavan." Another user added, "A father is proud of his son… What greater achievement could there be than this?"

More about Raavan

Raavan is a grand action-adventure movie crafted by Mani Ratnam, featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The film was produced in both Hindi and Tamil simultaneously. In the Hindi version, Abhishek portrayed Raavan, while Vikram played Lord Ram. Aishwarya took on the role of Sita in both versions. The cast also included prominent actors such as Govinda, Nikhil Dwivedi, Ravi Kishan, and Priyamani in significant roles.

