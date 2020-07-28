14 Years of Omkara: Ajay Devgn celebrates film; Shares notable dialogues of his, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan

Ajay Devgn celebrates 14 years of Omkara by sharing notable dialogues from the hit movie.

is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He is also active on social media and keeps fans entertained with throwback pictures and much more. Most recently, the actor took to his social media account to celebrate 14 years of the blockbuster film Omkara. The movie was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and stars Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu. When the film had released, it was highly acclaimed.

Taking to his Instagram and Twitter account, Ajay Devgn uploaded a series of pictures sharing memorable dialogues from the film. He captioned his post saying, “From bold characters to iconic dialogues to melodious music, Omkara is a special one for us. Celebrating blockbuster #14YearsofOmkara.”

Here is Ajay Devgn's post:

Apart from Devgn, even actress Bipasha took to her Instagram and went down the memory lane celebrating the movie. She captioned her image, “From sassy characters to iconic dialogues to melodious music, Omkara is a special one for us. Celebrating blockbuster #14YearsofOmkara.”

On a professional front, the actor and producer hit a landmark with his 100th film that was recently released. The film titled, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the story of an unsung hero who played an important part in Indian history. Ajay Devgn will next be seen in ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ alongside Sanjay Dutt, , Ammy Virk and Sharad Kelkar.

