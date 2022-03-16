15 PICS of Bollywood actresses without makeup: Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma who changed definition of beauty

Bollywood actresses are not only known for their outstanding acting skills in movies but also for their unique style statements and at times, their glamorous and on-point makeup. While most of the time they are all decked up, a couple of times, Bollywood actresses without makeup also have managed to enchant their fans. The glamour around the acting career is always mesmerising and yes, we agree that dewy highlighter, long-lasting foundation, and that perfect colour blush can give you that oh-so-flawless look.

But, our heroines going without makeup are now breaking the stereotypes surrounding perfect skin. Nobody is born perfect, we all have blemishes and scars, and so do Indian celebrities. And now, many of our Bollywood celebs have embraced them and are not afraid of flaunting them. So, we prepped a list of 15 Indian actresses who went sans makeup and made heads turn.

Bollywood actresses without makeup:

Here are the pictures of 15 Bollywood actresses without makeup.

1. Deepika Padukone stuns without makeup

We love Deepika Padukone’s style and her bold makeup attempts, but she looks absolutely fabulous without makeup in her casual avatar. Among the actresses without makeup, Deepika seems to be at ease with flaunting her flawless skin.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

She has always stood out for her glowing skin and zero size ever since she made her debut. Kareena Kapoor not only grabbed attention with her tremendous acting skills but also for setting trends. Lately, the actress has busted myths around perfect skin by posting natural selfies sans makeup. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress without makeup, always manages to make heads turn. Among actresses without makeup, Kareena is certainly an inspiration for many of her fans to go the same route.

3. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has always exhibited flawlessness every time she made public appearances. Be it her wedding or red carpet events, Anushka Sharma has flaunted her naturally glowing skin with a touch of minimum makeup. If you follow the actress on social media, you must have come across numerous glowing selfies of the NH10 actress without makeup. Among the several heroines without makeup, Anushka's selfies tend to go viral on social media every time she goes makeup free!

4. Priyanka Chopra

Unafraid of criticism, Priyanka Chopra Jonas came out and shared no filtered pictures on her social media handle. From her armpits to her skin, Priyanka is often seen embracing her flaws like a boss.

5. Alia Bhatt goes makeup free

Alia Bhatt has become one of the most promising young actors of Bollywood. She has never turned face from giving the world a taste of her glam. But, there have been times when the Dear Zindagi actress without makeup, left netizens in awe. Be it a no makeup selfie or a casual photo from sets, Alia has been breaking the stereotypes around being perfect always. Even when she uses makeup, she has always preferred to keep it soft and natural. Hence, she’s certainly among celebs without makeup who have won the hearts of fans and inspired them.

6. Kajol

Her dusky skin and beautiful eyes are among the best features she has got. Kajol, who is known for putting out strong opinions, is often seen making heads turn with her zealous nature. The mother of two loves to keep it natural and effortless as and when she steps out in the city. Keeping it all natural, Kajol certainly is among the gorgeous heroines without makeup. And we love it!

7. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s carefree nature has already won many hearts. Sara has clearly inherited her beauty and charming appearance from her mother Amrita Singh and father Saif Ali Khan. She is blessed with healthy skin and beautiful eyes, and the actress believes in going all-natural on events. And when this actress without makeup steps out, one can manage to catch a glimpse of her flawless glow.

8. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's diet and workout regime are clearly the answer to her glowing, blemish-free, fresh skin that we all would love to have. Katrina Kaif is among heroines without makeup who knows exactly how to slay. The ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ actress prefers to stay natural not just at big events but also in her movies.

9. Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam hardly believes in donning heavy makeup. The actress looks like a blooming flower in all of her sans makeup pictures with the family. She keeps her raw best and certainly is not afraid to flaunt her skin during her interaction with fans on social media. Needless to say, Yami, without makeup, always manages to leave her fans in awe.

10. Dia Mirza

Her love for nature sets her apart from the crowd. A former Miss Asia Pacific and renowned actor charms her fans with faultless skin. Her sublime skin amplifies the expressiveness of her eyes. And with Dia opts to keep her skin nude, she manages to join a brigade of actresses without makeup, who look flawless and radiant!

11. Neha Dhupia

Mommy of two, and a talented actress has stunned netizens by breaking stereotypes. Her lush skin speaks for itself and Neha even is seen opting for fresh looks all the time. She’s one actress who confidently carries herself without makeup whenever she steps out.

12. Karisma Kapoor

Though she has been away from the movies, Karisma Kapoor has kept herself active on social media. Karisma dazzles on screen and off the screen with and without makeup. Her strict diet routine has helped her protect glowing, smooth skin. Off late, the actress is seen on the judging panel of various TV shows. Even without constant touch-ups, Karisma manages to look ravishing.

13. Malaika Arora

With a mind-blowing physique, Malaika Arora is one of the most beautiful actresses in the Indian film industry. Malaika is often spotted by the paparazzi on her evening walk and the fitness star never fails to make heads turn with her makeup-free looks. Among celebs without makeup, Malaika is our healthy skin-spiration!

14. Tabu

Tabu is one of the finest actresses in the film industry. The ‘De De Pyaar De’ actress loves to go all fresh and natural even in her movies. She has set the standard of confidence and beauty in the world of Bollywood and we have to say this, Tabu without makeup looks lovely with her contagious smile.

15. Kriti Sanon

Many secretly envy Kriti Sanon for her good looks. The actress, who loves experimenting with makeup, is not at all afraid to flaunt her natural skin. Kriti who has got the opportunity to work with many A-listers has a beautiful bright face which only accentuates her beauty. Among the actresses without makeup, Kriti always leaves her fans swooning over her healthy and flawless skin.

With makeup or without makeup, women are gorgeous. As Beyonce very kindly said, 'Who runs the world? Girls.' With this, we end our list of Bollywood actresses without makeup and hope it makes you believe that you are perfect just the way you are!

Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif: This is how they look without makeup