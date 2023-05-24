15 pics from Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement venue that prove their love for white and classy

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are the newest couple in the town. After a lot of speculations and rumours, the lovebirds got engaged in a grand ceremony in Delhi which was attended by a lot of politicians and close friends and family members. Even Parineeti’s sister and global icon Priyanka Chopra were present at the ceremony without her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. Well, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress has been sharing lovely pictures from her ceremony on her Instagram handle and fans are loving every bit of it. But today, the couple’s engagement designer shared a couple of pictures of the engagement venue that was the Kapurthala House in Delhi.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s engagement venue pictures out

Taking to their Instagram handle, the engagement designers of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared a couple of pictures from the Kapurthala House. Their engagement designers made sure to keep everything classy and white which looked absolutely stunning.

This cozy corner from the Kapurthala house looks straight out of Pinterest. The creepers and low-height white table with cushions on the floor and long French windows look perfect.

Doesn't this look perfect, calming, and soothing for a peaceful engagement ceremony? This corner looks decked up with creepers and plants.

According to the engagement designers, everything was placed with a lot of thought. Nothing was vaguely kept on the corners just for looks.

Look at the lovely Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra smiling brightly for the picture while in the middle of their engagement ceremony.

This fountain area stands out with all the flower decorations and it is indeed a perfect photo spot.

A romantic setup is incomplete without candles and The Wedding Design Company has made sure to add candles in their decor.

The styling of the creepers on the old columns of the beautiful white building added a classy touch to the entire decor which made the engagement venue look gorgeous.

Sharing these pictures, The Wedding Design Company who decorated the entire venue wrote, "It had to be easy, yet curated, with a thought behind it. Not just some things put together (sometimes we do that to make a pretty picture). This was their brief. For this, we as a team, chose our elements very carefully. The vases, the potted plants, the small details, the books, the styling of the creepers on the old columns, a low seating so friends and family could lounge and be comfortable; and a whole lot of plants adding their usual character. The frames usually have personal pictures, but they did not want it about them, so we chose images of places close to their heart. London where they met, and Punjab that truly has their heart. Flowers added that needed touch of romance, without over-powering. The fountain was a lovely centre-point (Thank god it was a working fountain) The sound of water added to the calm and serenity we wanted to create."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Newly engaged Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai sans Raghav Chadha; Poses with fans for selfies