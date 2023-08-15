15 years of Bachna Ae Haseeno: Ranbir Kapoor was shy and kept to himself during shoot, recalls Minissha Lamba

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Bachna Ae Haseeno directed by Siddharth Anand completed 15 years of its release today on 15th August 2023. The film was his second film after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya along with Sonam Kapoor. The film also starred Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu, and Minissha Lamba in the lead roles. The film was a blockbuster and both the film and its songs still remain fresh in the audience’s minds. During a recent interview, Lamba recalled that Kapoor was ‘very shy’ when they shot for the film. Here’s what she said.

Minissha Lamba recalls her role in Bachna Ae Haseeno

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Minissha Lamba who played the role of Mahi one of the three girls who falls in love with Ranbir Kapoor’s character in the film. The actress recalled how she instantly came on board for the film as soon as she received the offer. She said, “I was unaware of the other characters’ storylines. I broadly knew what the story was, but I only received my script. So, the details, individual scenes, songs, and everything else, I saw for the first time on screen when in the show kept for the cast and crew. The story was unfolding just like the audience for me.”

Minissha also talked about her character and said, “Showing Mahi as a young girl, going on a holiday, that too abroad, finding the love of her life... it was all how it exactly happens in movies. It was so much fun, especially the adventures that made us experience new thrills like riding a roller coaster on a glacier and playfully indulging in stealing chocolates from a store in a carefree manner for the scene.”

Minissha Lamba reveals Ranbir Kapoor was ‘very shy’ during Bachna Ae Haseeno

Talking about Minissha’s on-screen chemistry with Ranbir in the film, the actress called it ‘seamless’ and ‘effortless’ and revealed, “When we were shooting, Ranbir was very shy and kept to himself at that point. We didn’t interact that much, but the moment the camera turned on, there was a different kind of ease and chemistry. In fact, we required minimal takes, and our shots would be done in maximum third take.”

Work front of Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar along with Shraddha Kapoor. He will be next seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

