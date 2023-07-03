15 years of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na: Are Genelia D’Souza and Imran Khan still in touch? Actress reveals

Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na released in 2008, and soon became a cult favourite among fans of the rom-com genre. The coming-of-age film written and directed by Abbas Tyrewala, starred Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza in the lead roles. The endearing tale of friendship, heartbreaks, college life, and romance struck a chord with many, and remains a memorable film even 15 years later. Tomorrow, the film will complete 15 years of release, and Genelia, who played Aditi in the film, took a trip down memory lane, recalling the time that she auditioned for the role. She also shared whether she is still in touch with her co-star Imran, who has quit acting now.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Genelia D’Souza said that her and Imran’s bond continues even after 15 years. They still share great camaraderie with each other and keep in touch. “Our kids are now in the same school, so we often catch up at the school,” said Genelia. Imran Khan has a 9-year-old daughter Imara. Meanwhile, Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are parents to two sons Riaan and Rahyl.

Meanwhile, Genelia D’Souza also shared that during auditions for Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, besides her, there was another girl who was shortlisted for the lead role opposite Imran Khan. She said that they were going to shoot for the final screen test to see how it looked. Imran Khan told Genelia that he was more comfortable with the other girl, than with her. “And then, when he went and saw it [his scene with me] on the screen, it was a totally different thing! It looked like we were best pals forever,” said Genelia.

In the interview, Genelia also shared that she is very unlike her character Aditi now. While she was very close to Aditi’s personality back when the film released, she is now a completely different person. “However, today, I am different from Aditi because I think before speaking,” said Genelia.

