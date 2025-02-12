15 Years of My Name Is Khan: Karan Johar calls Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer ‘more than just cinema’ in touching note

The 2010 romantic drama My Name Is Khan is a highly acclaimed movie. Directed by Karan Johar, it starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. As the film completed 15 years since its theatrical release, Karan penned a touching note calling it ‘more than just cinema.’

Today, February 12, 2025, Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a special post on the 15th anniversary of My Name Is Khan. The video featured scenes from the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer with the text, “An extraordinary journey of an ordinary man that ignited hope, harmony, love in millions.”

In the caption, Karan said, “It’s been 15 years, and yet the emotions this film evokes remain as strong as ever. I still remember the journey of bringing this story to life—the love, the challenges, and the deep sense of purpose that drove us every step of the way.”

Reflecting on the impact of the movie, the filmmaker continued, “But the true impact of My Name Is Khan sank in much later, through the countless stories, messages, and connections it has fostered over the years.”

Karan Johar’s post celebrating 15 years of My Name Is Khan:

Talking about the way the film continues to resonate, Karan Johar mentioned, “Even today, I see its dialogues being quoted, its music being cherished, and its message of love and resilience standing tall. This film was always more than just cinema—it was a statement, a sentiment, and above all, a reminder that humanity knows no boundaries.”

He extended his gratitude, saying, “As we celebrate #15YearsOfMNIK, I feel immense gratitude for everyone who embraced Rizwan’s journey and made it their own.”

Netizens flooded the post with comments and showered love on My Name Is Khan. One person said, “I cried so much watching this movie, watched last week again,” and another wrote, “Humanity needs more movies like My Name is Khan. Thank you for this masterpiece.”

Some people demanded the film’s re-release, while others requested Karan to bring together the iconic onscreen jodi of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol once again.