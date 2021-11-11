15 years of Vivah: When RJ Anmol’s mother asked him to marry someone like Amrita Rao after watching the film

One of the internet’s favorite celebrity couples, RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao are often seen together in lovely pictures and Wednesday was no exception. Anmol took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture with Amrita where he could be seen sitting on the bonnet of the car while Amrita sporting denim, standing next to him. As one of Amrita’s most beloved films Vivah completed 15 years of release, Anmol shared an interesting anecdote about the film. Directed by prolific Sooraj Barjatya, Vivah also starred Shahid Kapoor in the leading part and ended up raking in the moolah at the box office.

Along with the picture, Anmol wrote in the caption, “This Day-2006, I saw Vivah with my family, in a theatre (Delhi)… after the film, my mother said ‘Beta, bahu laana toh aesi laana (Son, marry someone like her)’ I’m sure, mothers across the country told this to their sons, but like they say -Ma Sarawati meri maa ki zubaan pe baithi thi (God willing) #coupleofthings #amritarao #rjanmol #vivah #15yearsofvivah #truestory #love #trending #instagram #ittefaq @rajshrifilms." Amrita and Anmol recently became proud parents to their baby boy named ‘Veer’.

Take a look:

When Veer completed nine months in August, Amrita shared his picture and wrote, “First those 9 months you were inside me and today you complete 9 months in our arms! In these 18 months of our friendship, you have taught Anmol and me so much every single day !! The most satisfying parts for me are when I can cook you all your meals and see you lick the platter clean, and of course, putting you to sleep feels like winning Gold at the Olympics!! As much as we wait for you to fall asleep to breathe a bit of freedom but the joy to see you after you wake up is trust me double!”

