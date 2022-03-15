16 details you missed in Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona’s Wake Up Sid, including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani connection

Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sensharma’s Wake Up Sid hit the cinemas over 12 years ago and yet it remains one of the most relatable films on youth, friendship, ambition, love, and in general, growing up. Ayan Mukerji’s debut directorial, the coming-of-age film followed the story of a privileged young man Siddharth Mehra (Ranbir) who ‘wakes up’ and not only realizes what he wants to pursue in life, but also becomes responsible, humble, and grounded after he meets Aisha (Konkona) who goes on to become his roommate.

Well, it might have been over a decade since this film hit the theatres but the craze and love for this movie are only growing. And thanks to a film enthusiast, we now know that Ayan Mukerji and his film put in a lot of thought and concentrated on embellishing the story with minute details. Recently, a Twitter user by the name of ‘Ishq-e-Fillum’ took to the micro-blogging site and shared around 13 unnoticed details from the movie. Later on, other users also added a few more details to the list.

For instance, Aisha lands her first job in Mumbai with a magazine called ‘Mumbai Beats’. In the beginning of the movie, we are shown a copy of the same magazine on Sid’s table. Another detail mentioned is that Sid plays a crossword with Harry Potter characters on his final exam question paper. What’s interesting is that a framed picture with the quote, ‘Hot Beer/ Lousy Food/ Bad Service/ Welcome’ which is found in Aisha’s apartment, is also found in Bunny’s apartment in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Ranbir essayed the role of Bunny in Ayan’s second directorial venture. Going further, a user replied to the thread saying that a portion of the film was shot in Mumbai’s HR College of Commerce & Economics, which is Ranbir’s college in real life.

Impressive, isn’t it?

Click on the thread and have your mind blown with these unnoticed details about Wake Up Sid:

