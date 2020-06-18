16 Years of Lakshya: Farhan Akhtar expresses gratitude to the Indian Army for their inspiration and support

As Lakshya completes 16 years today, director Farhan Akhtar sharing the lyrics of the patriotic song Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army.

In the year 2014, on 18th June, director Farhan Akhtar entertained the audience with an interesting war-drama film Lakshya. Starring , Amitabh Bachchan and in the lead roles, Lakshya was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani. The movie revolves around Karan, an aimless young man, who joins the Indian Army on a whim but backs out when he finds a soldier's life to be difficult. When this creates conflict with his girlfriend, he rejoins to make her proud. It is a coming-of-age story set against a fictionalized backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War. Hrithik portrayed the role of Karan Shergill whereas Preity portrayed the role of Romila Dutta.

Today, as Lakshya completes 16 years, Farhan has shared some lyrics of the song Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe from the film with a special note. Akhtar has also expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army through his tweet. Sharing a poster of the film, Farhan wrote, "कन्धों से मिलते हैं कन्धे क़दमों से क़दम मिलते हैं हम चलते हैं जब ऐसे तो दिल दुश्मन के हिलते हैं 16 years of Lakshya... an experience that’s much more than a film to me and all who created it. Respect & gratitude to the Indian Army for their inspiration and their support."

(Also Read: Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor pay tributes to martyred Indian army officers)

For the uninitiated, the film's soundtrack was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe is a patriotic song sung by Kunal Ganjawala, Sonu Nigam, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vijay Prakash and Hariharan. The song features Hrithik along with his army troops. Lakshya was director Farhan Akhtar's second film, following the success of his first, Dil Chahta Hai. The film even won a National Film Award for Best Choreography for the song Main Aisa Kyun Hoon. The movie was shot at several different locations in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. The scenes in Kargil were shot in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir.

Check out Farhan Akhtar's tweet here:

कन्धों से मिलते हैं कन्धे

क़दमों से क़दम मिलते हैं

हम चलते हैं जब ऐसे तो

दिल दुश्मन के हिलते हैं 16 years of Lakshya... an experience that’s much more than a film to me and all who created it. Respect & gratitude to the Indian Army for their inspiration and their support. pic.twitter.com/OcipfKDOVY — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 18, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×