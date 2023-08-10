16 years of Chak De! India: Shah Rukh Khan calls it 'one of his all-time happy place' as he recalls memories

Once again, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan took the time out from his busy schedule to interact with his fans and admirers on Twitter via #AskSRK. The engaging and interesting session was held on August 10 wherein fans asked King Khan various kinds of questions. During the session, one of the fans took the opportunity to celebrate the 16th anniversary of Chak De! India, one of the most iconic films of Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan remembers Chak De! India on its 16th anniversary

In a session of #AskSRK conducted on August 10, a fan took the opportunity to celebrate 16 years of Chak De! India and ask the Badshah of Bollywood if he has any memories working as Coach Kabir Khan. To this, the Pathaan actor replied, “I remember how lovely the girls were. Aditya and Jaydeep and Sumit were so helpful to make this really beautiful film. One of my all time happy place….” Have a look:

Undoubtedly, the Jawan actor’s response not only ignited a spark of nostalgia for fans of the film but also highlighted the kind of hard work that went into creating a cinematic masterpiece that Chak De! India is. In fact, the film that was released 16 years ago, still holds a special place in the hearts of all Indians because the film portrays not just unity and perseverance but also what sportsWOMANship is!

Chak De! India was helmed by Shimit Amin and was written by Jaideep Sahni. The film is primarily about the Indian Women’s National Hockey Team and its coach Kabir Khan (played by Shah Rukh Khan). Interestingly, the title track of the film can still be heard in the stadiums during matches.

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

While talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the actor is all set to captivate the big screen once again after Pathaan. This time, King Khan will be seen in Atllee’s directorial Jawan alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Riddhi Dogra. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone will also make a special appearance in the film. The film is set to hit the silver screen on September 7.

After Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Dunki.