18 years of No Entry: Anil Kapoor walks down memory lane; Lara Dutta jokes ‘We are finally adulting now’

Anil Kapoor starrer No Entry was released in the year 2005 and was a remake of Charlie Chaplin. Apart from Anil Kapoor, the film also starred Salman Khan, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu, Fardeen Khan, Celina Jaitly, and Esha Deol in the lead roles. As the film clocks 18 years today, Anil Kapoor took us down memory lane by sharing a video stitched with photos captured during the shoot of the film which also featured his co-stars. The other cast of the film also reshared his video on their stories.

Anil Kapoor shares a video to celebrate 18 years of No Entry

No Entry was released in the year 2005 and today the hit film marked 18 years of its release. On this occasion, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a picture-stitched video to relieve the old memories shared with his co-stars during the film’s shoot. He captioned the video, “Celebrating 18 years of #NoEntry! A timeless comedy! Here's to the amazing memories!”

The other cast of the film also reshared Anil’s story on their stories. Re-sharing Anil’s video, Lara Dutta wrote, “We're finally adulting now! Such a blast this was!!”

Bipasha Basu also reshared the story and wrote, “Bobby is one of my most fun role. This was one of a kind!!! @anilskapoor @beingsalmankhan @fardeenfkhan @aneesbazmee @boney.kapoor @imeshadeol @celinajaitlyofficial @larabhupathi”

On Salman Khan’s birthday in the year 2021, Anil Kapoor hinted about the film’s sequel which is in the process, and the official announcement from the makers is still pending.

Anil Kapoor’s Fighter

Anil Kapoor is all set to star in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshana and Deepika Padukone in the upcoming film Fighter. On the occasion of Independence Day, the makers of Fighter took to their social media handles to unveil an intriguing motion poster featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor's first look as Indian Air Force pilots.

The video begins with a view of a runway, and then Hrithik appears in the frame. The actor looks extremely stylish in his pilot uniform. Following that, we see Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, both also wearing pilot uniforms. All three of them were seen holding helmets in their hands and sporting sunglasses.

