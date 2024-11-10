18 Years of Vivah: When Shahid Kapoor painted his face, wore a white bedsheet and spooked his co-star

Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's iconic film Vivah celebrates its 18th anniversary on November 10, 2024. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Vivah became a timeless classic for its portrayal of traditional Indian values, love, and commitment. Interestingly, Shahid shares some similarities with his character in real life as well. On this special occasion, we look back on memories from the set, when his co-star Samir Soni shared an incident about 'when Kapoor painted his face white and wore a white bedsheet to scare him.'

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Samir Soni recalled, "Shahid is a sweetheart and I love him. But he was a brat! He used to play pranks. I was sleeping one night and I heard a knock at the door. This was when we were stationed at Almora. There was a forest around our place."

He continued, 'I opened the door and I saw a strange creature in white standing in front of me. I got spooked. Then I learned that Shahid Kapoor got his make-up man paint his face white and he wore a white bedsheet. He was going around and scaring everyone."

He went on to mention that he saw Shahid Kapoor as a younger brother, describing the camaraderie they shared.

He also said that Amrita was a sweetheart and recalled their time shooting in Nainital, where, after wrapping up each day, the group—himself, Shahid, Amrita Rao, Lata, and Seema Biswas, would often go for a walk together, which he noted as a rare and cherished experience.

Meanwhile, Vivah is remembered for Sooraj Barjatya’s simple but effective direction, wonderful message, touching moments, evergreen songs, and performances.

Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao the story of Prem and Poonam, two young people brought together in an arranged marriage, resonated deeply with audiences, making it one of the most cherished films of its time. The movie also starred Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, and Amrita Prakash among others.

With heartfelt performances by Shahid and Amrita, Vivah left a lasting impact on Indian cinema, known for its simplicity, emotional depth, and memorable soundtrack, which continues to be loved by fans even today.

