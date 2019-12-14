18yearsofK3G: Karan Johar thanks Shah Rukh Khan, Big B, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan for the film

Today, as Kabhi Khushi Khabhie Gham clocks 18 years, Karan Johar took to social media to thank Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan for the film

From Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, to Vivah and others, we all love to binge-watch family entertainers, and amidst all the films, one film that is loved by one and all is ’s Kabhi Khushi Khabhie Gham. And today, as the film clocks 18 years, Karan Johar got emotional and took to social media to pen a heartfelt note and thanked , Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and for the film. Karan wrote, “A film that I have so many indelible memories of...a cast that I am eternally grateful to...a crew that worked like family ....#K3G lives on and I have you to thank for that .... @amitabhbachchan #jayabachchan @iamsrk @kajol @hrithikroshan #kareenakapoorkhan @dharmamovies..”

From its songs, dialogues to the cast, Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Khabhie Gham screamed excellence and today, as internet celebrates 18 years of the film, Twitterverse shared their favorite scenes from the film. A few months back, when Karan Johar released his biography, An Unsuitable Boy, the filmmaker shared that despite so many big stars there was no ego clash or insecurity. Well, as the film celebrates 18 years of success, we can only hope and wish that audiences get to see more of such family entertainers. Isn’t it?

On the work front, Karan Johar last directed , and ’s Ae Dil Hain Mushkil and next, he will don the directors hat for period drama Takht starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

