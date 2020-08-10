  1. Home
  2. entertainment

19 Years of Dil Chahta Hai: Farhan Akhtar shares OG Goa gang's fun moments as he reminisces directorial debut

Sharing key scenes from Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Khanna and Aamir Khan's Dil Chahta Hai journey, Farhan Akhtar took his fans and followers a trip down memory lane.
33483 reads Mumbai Updated: August 10, 2020 03:05 pm
News,saif ali khan,aamir khan,farhan akhtar,akshaye khanna,dil chahta hai19 Years of Dil Chahta Hai: Farhan Akhtar shares OG Goa gang's fun moments as he reminisces directorial debut.

Almost every Indian youth at some point in their college days has visited Goa or at least planned a trip to the coastal state which has miserably failed. Back in 2001, came Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai which put the picturesque Goa on the big screen and led many to plan a trip eventually. How can one forget the typical poses Indian tourists still strike at forts in Goa just like Akash, Sid and Sameer. 

Today, Farhan's directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai clocks 19 years and the actor took to social media to share a special video of some super fun and heartfelt moments. Sharing key scenes from Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Aamir Khan's journey, Farhan reminisced the film. From its iconic dialogues to Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta's flight scene, Farhan Akhtar made his fans and followers quite nostalgic with the video. 

(Credit: Netflix) 

Sharing it, he wrote, "19 years later, Akash, Sid aur Sameer dost the, hai aur hamesha rahenge.. Here’s to the moments that stayed with us, just like their friendship. @_aamirkhan #AkshayeKhanna #SaifAliKhan @realpz #DimpleKapadia @sonalikul @samanthasirohi @suchipillai @jaduakhtar @shankarehsaanloy @ritesh_sid @excelmovie." Farhan also shared the film's dialogues on Twitter and said, "#19yearsofDilChahtaHai .. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, for the love you continue to show it. To my amazing cast & crew, wherever you are, see you at Chapora Fort!! Jahaaz aur bhi bada ho gaya hai." 

Click here to watch the video shared by Farhan Akhtar on Dil Chahta Hai's 19th anniversary! 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement