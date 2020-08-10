19 Years of Dil Chahta Hai: Farhan Akhtar shares OG Goa gang's fun moments as he reminisces directorial debut

Sharing key scenes from Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Khanna and Aamir Khan's Dil Chahta Hai journey, Farhan Akhtar took his fans and followers a trip down memory lane.

Almost every Indian youth at some point in their college days has visited Goa or at least planned a trip to the coastal state which has miserably failed. Back in 2001, came Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai which put the picturesque Goa on the big screen and led many to plan a trip eventually. How can one forget the typical poses Indian tourists still strike at forts in Goa just like Akash, Sid and Sameer.

Today, Farhan's directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai clocks 19 years and the actor took to social media to share a special video of some super fun and heartfelt moments. Sharing key scenes from , Akshaye Khanna and 's journey, Farhan reminisced the film. From its iconic dialogues to Aamir Khan and 's flight scene, Farhan Akhtar made his fans and followers quite nostalgic with the video.

Sharing it, he wrote, "19 years later, Akash, Sid aur Sameer dost the, hai aur hamesha rahenge.. Here’s to the moments that stayed with us, just like their friendship. @_aamirkhan #AkshayeKhanna #SaifAliKhan @realpz #DimpleKapadia @sonalikul @samanthasirohi @suchipillai @jaduakhtar @shankarehsaanloy @ritesh_sid @excelmovie." Farhan also shared the film's dialogues on Twitter and said, "#19yearsofDilChahtaHai .. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, for the love you continue to show it. To my amazing cast & crew, wherever you are, see you at Chapora Fort!! Jahaaz aur bhi bada ho gaya hai."

#19yearsofDilChahtaHai .. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, for the love you continue to show it.

To my amazing cast & crew, wherever you are, see you at Chapora Fort!! Jahaaz aur bhi bada ho gaya hai. pic.twitter.com/Y5Bja1TLo5 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2020

