19 years of Bunty Aur Babli: Amitabh Bachchan recalls ‘best moments’ of performing live on Kajra Re with Abhishek Bachchan

Kajra Reeeee….. Need we say more about the movie? Well, 19 years ago, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, and Aishwarya Rai shared the screen together in this song from the film Bunty Aur Babli. The crime-comedy movie became so popular that even today, cinephiles don’t skip the channel when it’s being aired.

In his latest tweet, Big B shared about the love the track garnered and recalled performing on it live with his son. Read on!

Amitabh Bachchan tweets THIS as Bunty Aur Babli turns 19

Years ago, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji shared the screen in a paisa-vassol entertainer that kept the audiences laughing till they dropped. Bunty Aur Babli remains one of the best feature films of their acting careers.

Released on May 27, 2005, Shaad Ali’s directorial movie completed 19 years today. Elated fans of the Bachchans and the movie marked this day by using #19YearsOfBuntyAurBabli on social media. While scrolling through his X (formerly Twitter) feed, Big B came across a post with a still from the peppy number Kajra Re featuring Big B, Abhishek, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

On seeing the post, the Piku actor went down memory lane and recalled the fun he had performing the song live on stage with his son. Reposting the fan post, he wrote, “the song became so popular that it still regenerates attention and love and the best moments with the song, Bhaiyu, were when we performed this live on stage.”

Take a look:

In another tweet, the megastar lauded his co-actor, son Abhishek, with whom he had fun shooting for the movie. Sharing a collage of some of the memorable scenes of the Ghoomer actor, Big B wrote, “Superb association with you Bhaiyu .. what fun we had during this making .. !!! 19 years ! WOW .. how time flies. LOVE.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen as Ashwatthama in the bilingual film Kalki 2898 AD featuring Prabhas. As for Abhishek Bachchan, he is gearing up for the release of Be Happy and is also a part of Housefull 5.

